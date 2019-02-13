Wednesday, Feb. 13
Beer Buds Sausage Pairing
Join Dragoon Brewing Co. and Pueblo Vida Brewing Company at Ten55 Brewing for three special “sausage flight” and beer pairings.
All day. 110 E. Congress St.
Four Peaks Tap Takeover w/ Girl Scout Cookies
Four Peaks Brewing will be at Whole Foods on River Road doing four special beer flights paired with Girl Scout cookies.
5 to 8 p.m. 5555 E. River Road.
Thunder Canyon Tap Take Over at Hotel McCoy
Tucson’s new “art hotel” is being taken over by Thunder Canyon brewstillery. They’ve got art installations and a beer garden, what else do you need?
5 to 8 p.m. 720 W. Silverlake Road.
Thursday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day: Sweet, Sour & Spicy Flight
Pueblo Vida is serving up craft beers mixed with treats from 5 Points Market, such as their Sedoso IPA with orange cardamom and coriander pastry cream white chocolate truffle.
All day. 115 E. Broadway Blvd.
Valentines Bubbly and Brews
Ten55 is combining beer with fancy foods such as Kubota pork satay and seared scallop, plus a dessert from BeerGeek Bakery.
11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. 110 E. Congress St.
Friday, Feb. 15
Four Sons Brewing Showcase
Serial Grillers presents a brewery showcase featuring Four Sons Brewing from Huntington Beach, CA. Beers include the Bourbon Barrel Aged The Great One double IPA and We Forgot the Marshmallows hot chocolate porter.
6 to 8 p.m. 1970 W. River Road.
Saturday, Feb. 16
The Great Tucson Craft Beer Crawl
The 5th annual Tucson Craft Beer Crawl is taking over! You can sample beer from 30 breweries in 10 unique bars/restaurants across downtown. More info and tickets available at tucsoncraftbeercrawl.com
1 to 5 p.m. Downtown Tucson. $40 to $70.
For a full list of events, visit arizonabeerweek.com/events-2019
