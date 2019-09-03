It was a sleepy week two on the gridirons of Southern Arizona last Friday night, with three contests featuring teams from northwest Tucson.
All three of those games, CDO at Prescott, Marana at Fairfax and Catalina Foothills at Cactus, took place on the road, leaving fans in the Old Pueblo little to cheer about.
Two of those three games saw the home team victorious: Cactus blanked Foothills, 13-0, while Marana fell to Fairfax, 58-12.
The Dorados were the lone Tucson squad to come away with a win, beating the Badgers, 23-13, thanks to a solid outing by the team’s defense and special teams units.
This week’s installment of Three Stars is a bit light, with so few games to choose from, though there were several players that stood out on the field.
Without further ado, here’s who earned their spot on the list in week two of the high school football season:
3. Will Parker
Catalina Foothills senior
Linebacker
9 tackles, 1 sack
Parker led the Falcons in tackles during the team’s tough-luck loss in Glendale to Cactus last Friday night. The senior linebacker thwarted the Cobras offense for most of the night, leading the team in tackles, while racking up a sack while he was at it. The Falcons are off to an 0-2 start, but host Marana this week in a battle of teams in need of a win. Expect Parker to be front and center for the squad, as they look to earn coach Darius Kelly his first win at the high school level.
2. David Alvarado
Canyon del Oro senior
Kicker
3/3 on field goals (21, 31 and 35-yard makes)
Alvarado might be the first place kicker to appear in our Three Stars catalog in a year-plus of undertaking this endeavor. The senior was automatic for coach Dustin Peace and his team, guiding the squad to a 10-point win over Prescott in northern Arizona on Friday. The Dorados are off to a 2-0 start, with a home matchup against Apache Junction this week. It’ll be interesting to see if Alvarado can keep his good fortunes going as the season advances.
1. Gavin Davis
Canyon del Oro senior
Running back
28 carries, 121 rushing yards
Davis takes the top spot on this list for a second straight week, thanks to guiding the Dorados’ offense to a 10-point win last week. The Pusch Ridge transfer has been a stud for Peace’s team this season, with 256 rushing yards and five touchdowns to his name so far. It’ll be interesting to see how Davis’ workload fares once starter Stevie Rocker returns to action, with the junior nursing a high ankle sprain that limited his touches a year ago. Davis has been a star in the making this season, with a real shot at eclipsing the 1,000-yard plateau, should he continue at his current pace. Davis should be licking his chops, facing an Apache Junction defense that gave up 397 yards on the ground in a 32-27 loss to Tempe High School on Friday night. Davis has a solid chance of topping 100 yards on the ground for a third straight game this week, with a real shot at seeing his name atop this very list in a week’s time.
