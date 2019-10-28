The final week of the high school football regular season is upon us, with the glitz and glamor of the state playoffs around the corner.
This year has crammed a litany of highlight-reel performances into a 10-game slate, with players from each of the six high schools across northwest Tucson shining under the lights each Friday night.
The final week of the regular season should be phenomenal, with teams fighting for their postseason lives this week.
Before we move on to week 11, we’re going to look back at some of the best showings on Friday, Oct. 25. Without further ado, here’s who stood out on Friday night in northwest Tucson:
1. Jared Vasquez (Canyon del Oro senior quarterback)
Stats: 4/6, 99 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns
Vasquez didn’t appear for long in Friday’s 56-6 shellacking of Vista Grande, but made his sparse playing time count. He excelled on senior night, hitting Jack Greenfield, Cory Bonstrom and Dylan Zamorano in the end zone. Vasquez’s passing yards might not look that impressive, but I’m going with quality over quantity for the wily senior. It’ll be interesting to see whether he or junior Montana Neustadter takes the majority of snaps in the team’s regular season finale against Casa Grande this Friday night and whether the team’s offense can remain in-sync on the road. One way or another, Vasquez’s senior night outing will be one that few around the team will forget anytime soon.
2. Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro junior running back)
Stats: 7 carries, 133 rushing yards (long of 49)
Rocker never scored against Vista Grande, but still managed to torch an overmatched Spartans, averaging 19 yards per carry in the team’s one-sided romp. The junior, who’s only played in four games after suffering a high ankle sprain in a preseason scrimmage, is starting to find his form on the field. That development could be troublesome for anyone that faces the Dorados in the playoffs, as they have a fearsome duo on the backfield, in Rocker and senior Gavin Davis, who had 66 yards on 16 carries against the Spartans. Expect big things from both Rocker and Davis in the weeks to come, as the Dorados vie for their first state title in nine years.
3. Hayden Parson (Mountain View senior quarterback)
Stats: 9/12, 149 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown
Parson was an efficient maestro for the Lions in their 21-14 win over regional rival Desert View on Friday, connecting on 75 percent of his passes, while not turning the ball over. The senior will need to keep that up against the Caballeros on Friday, as the Lions make a push towards a spot in the 16-team playoffs in 5A for the first time since 2017. Expect the Lions to pour it on against a 2-7 Flowing Wells team, needing to pile up power points to ensure a postseason berth in their final regular season contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.