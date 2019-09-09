Taxpayers in Pima County can now view their future property tax statements via email, according to a county release. The program, which allows residents to view their statements at the county website (www.to.pima.gov), saves time for all involved.
Each taxpayer will be given a unique authorization code to ensure safety on the site, with said code coming from the person’s 2019 tax statement. Users' email addresses and personal information will be kept confidential, according to the county.
Those that still prefer the traditional mail method will receive their tax statements from 2019 later this month, with mailings starting on Thursday, Sept. 5, the release said.
For more information on the county’s new system, contact the Pima County Treasurer’s Office, at 724-8341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.