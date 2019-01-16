Pinal County ranks in the top 2 percent of all United States counties in the total value of its agricultural sales, according to a new study by the University of Arizona Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics. Beyond monetary value, the study also highlighted the importance of small family farms and water resources to the county.
The study, titled “Contribution of On-Farm Agriculture and Agribusiness to the Pinal County Economy,” shows just how large of a player Pinal’s agriculture is to both Arizona and the U.S. as a whole.
Nearly half of all cattle and cotton sales in Arizona come from Pinal County, and over a third of all milk sales. Pinal is largely a livestock producing county, with approximately 66 to 75 percent of the county’s total annual agricultural sales derived from livestock and their products.
Economically, the study found Pinal made $2.3 billion in combined agriculture and agribusiness sales in 2016.
“It doesn’t surprise me that we are a top supplier of milk and other dairy products in the state,” said Steve Miller, Pinal County District 3 Supervisor. “But you look at the nationwide numbers and you realize that we are a major player when it comes to agriculture production for the United States. Emphasis on ‘a major player.’”
With roughly 3,000 counties in the U.S., these finding put Pinal in the top 60 most agriculturally-productive counties in the nation.
The report comes third in a series of studies the UA’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics has produced on agriculture in Arizona counties, the other two being Maricopa and Pima County.
“I think they’re always happy to see what their industry is contributing to the local economy,” said Ashley Kerna Bickel, Economic Impact Analyst at the UA’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, and co-author of the report.
Bickel said Pinal provided a special point of interest, being a county whose economy is mostly built on agriculture, and heavily dependent on water from the Colorado river.
One of the key finding in the report states: “Most farms in Pinal County are family- or individually-owned and are considered small scale.”
Of the 938 farms in Pinal County, 602 (or 64 percent) were family- or individually-owned. Half of these farms had sales less than 10,000 dollars, and owned less than 50 acres.
Looking forward, Pinal’s agricultural industry is expected to grow in nearly every sector. Between 2002 and 2012, inventory of milk cows in Pinal County rapidly increased from around 20,000 milk cows to more than 70,000 milk cows. This is predicted to continue. Crop production is also expected to increase, although Pinal crop production has “largely shifted” towards agricultural products used as feed for livestock.
With this heavy reliance on agriculture, the study went on to examine the potential effects a hypothetical cutback of 300,000 acre-feet of irrigation water would cause.
“Of course, the interest in Pinal County is the possible impacts of a Colorado River shortage,” Bickel said.
While impossible to know for sure, the study estimates the impacts to the Pinal County economy from water shortages would range from $31.7 to $35 million, roughly 7 percent of all on-farm agricultural sales.
“If you want to know why water is so important to Pinal County, just look at this study.” Miller said.
The report states a water shortage would not only harm the economy, but cause a “ripple effect,” resulting in a loss of 270 to 480 full- and part-time jobs. Pinal has a total of 3,800 on-farm jobs.
Bickel says while water is extremely important to a state like Arizona, it is also important to any county reliant on agriculture, making Pinal doubly dependent.
For their next report the UA Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics plans to examine the economic impact of agriculture in Graham County.
