The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Arizona continued to skyrocket, topping 123,000 as of Monday, July 13, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 11,856 of the state’s 123,824 confirmed cases. A total of 2,245 Arizonans had died after contracting COVID-19, according to the July 13 report. Arizona hospitals continued to see a rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID symptoms, as well as more people visiting emergency rooms. ADHS reported that as of July 12, 3,373 Arizonans were hospitalized with COVID symptoms and a record number of 939 COVID patients were in ICU units. The report shows 1,650 people arrived at Arizona emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms on July 12.
• Nationwide, more than 3.3 million people had tested positive for COVID-19, which had killed more than 135,000 people in the United States as of Monday, July 13, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.
• In response to the rising cases, Gov. Doug Ducey said last week that restaurants would be limited to 50 percent capacity, though he took no other steps to reduce the spread of the virus other than announcing that the state would be stepping up its testing program in the weeks to come. Ducey, who had ordered gyms, theaters, tubing operations and some bars to close in late June, said that the state was reaching a plateau since local officials had begun requiring masks in some communities. But he stopped short of mandating the wearing of masks himself, saying it would be better if Arizonans decided to do that without his mandate. Democrats in the Arizona Senate released a joint statement saying they were “profoundly disappointed” in Ducey’s failure to take further action. “The newest actions to curb COVID-19 in Arizona are reactionary, piecemeal half measures that are inadequate to substantially slow the spread of the virus,” wrote the lawmakers, who urged Ducey to enact another statewide stay-at-home order.
• Despite pressure from the Trump administration to open schools to all students as soon as possible, some local school districts have announced that they will only offer “distance learning” or online instruction when school starts next month. Unlike in spring, when schools moved online following spring break, districts are planning stricter instructional time designed to mirror traditional in-person classes. Tucson Unified School District and Sunnyside School District have announced that they would move to an online-only model, while Catalina Foothills is moving forward with a plan that blends in-person classes and distance learning. Amphi School District announced last week that it would start online-only instruction on Aug. 10 and could return to the traditional classroom as soon as Aug. 17, but students will be able to continue with online classes if they choose to do so. As the districts announce their plans, some public health experts expect it will remain unsafe for in-person classes next month. Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said last week that while states that have taken more aggressive steps earlier to slow the spread of the virus will be able to reopen schools, he can’t see the same thing happening in Arizona. “School districts have some really creative folks and I think they could put some effective mitigation measures in place that would make it safe to open schools if we didn’t have so much community spread,” Humble said. “Because we have the level of community spread that we have, I just don’t see that mitigation measures, which help but don’t eliminate transmission, are going to be adequate to make it a safe environment for teachers and schools and families.”
• Pima County has launched a new drive-thru testing site at Kino Event Center. After the registration portal opened, this week’s slots filled up in 10 minutes, according to a July 8 memo from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. The testing and lab costs are estimated to reach $30 million to $40 million, which will come out of the county’s portion of the federal CARES Act. Huckelberry noted that while Ducey announced last week that he would expand testing in the Phoenix area, the Governor’s Office has not announced any plans to support further testing in Pima County.
• Pima County announced last week that officials have contracted Maximus Health & Services, Inc. to boost contact tracing efforts in the region. Maximus is an outsourcing company that provides business support to government health agencies such as the Pima County Health Department. They will hire about 150 local residents to perform “extensive” contact tracing as directed by the health department, in order to “alert, educate and isolate” individuals who have come in close contact with a person who is COVID-19 positive. “One of the key components of our response to this outbreak that has been difficult to ramp up has been the hours and hours of people power it takes to do this type of work and the systems it takes to support that staff,” said Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen in a statement. “We look forward to being able to quickly take advantage of the experience, capacity, and planning Maximus will be able to provide.” Pima County will pay $10 million to Maximus for a six-month contract, which has “multiple extension options” in three-month increments that will allow the county to reduce or expand the scope of the contact tracing system as needed.
—Reporting from Jim Nintzel, Kathleen B. Kunz, Austin Counts, Jeff Gardner and Tara Foulkrod.
