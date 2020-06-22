Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped over 54,000 as of Monday, June 22, after the state reported 2,196 new cases this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 5,587 of the state's 54,586 confirmed cases.
President Donald Trump’s scheduled rally in Phoenix on Tuesday will go ahead as planned, and Mayor Kate Gallego has pledged not to enforce local face mask requirements. The announcements came as Arizona’s COVID-19 cases surpassed 50,000 over the weekend.
The Bighorn Fire continued its spread northeast across the Catalina Mountains over the weekend, reducing its containment levels by more than half. The wildfire, which started from a lightning storm on June 5, had burned more than 58,000 acres as of Monday, June 22.
The Town of Oro Valley has postponed their Fourth of July fireworks celebration in response to the ongoing Bighorn Fire on the Catalina Mountains. A new date for the fireworks has not been determined.
A new partnership between Pima County government and the Downtown Tucson Partnership will distribute personal protective equipment to downtown businesses in the coming weeks.
As the pandemic continues to cancel many summer events, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson is moving online to host their first ever virtual Youth of the Year celebration. The festivities will showcase the 2020 “Mark Irvin City of Tucson'' award winner and 10 other remarkable teen club members. In addition to the broadcast, small viewing parties with the honorees will be hosted in their respective BGC clubhouses.
