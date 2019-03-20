Helen Andersen Glass celebrated her 20th birthday by enlisting in the Navy in 1943. She was just a few years older than the eighth grade students at Tortolita Middle School she spoke to about her military experience as part of their annual World War II Day.
Glass was one of 84,000 Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service, or WAVES. When Pearl Harbor was bombed on Dec. 7, 1941, she knew she wanted to support her country in any way she could. Glass worked as an aviation machinist during World War II, repairing combat planes.
When Eleanor Roosevelt was on a tour promoting women in industry and military service, Glass met her. She remembers her as a “marvelous woman” who was instantly likeable.
“She came to our terrace barracks, I was on officer vest duty at that time, and I served her lunch,” Glass said. “One of her sayings was, ‘A woman is like a teabag, you never know how strong she is until she’s in hot water.’”
Glass’ appearance was just one of several special opportunities students received last Thursday morning to learn more about the United States’ military history in an up close and personal way.
Teachers at Tortolita organized for veterans, survivors and military re-enactors to congregate at the school and spend half hour sessions with the students, who travelled from classroom to classroom to soak up knowledge provided by heroes from a different generation.
“It is a teacher-developed, teacher-led day,” said Rex Scott, the principal of Tortolita. “They recruit all the speakers, the re-enactors, the veterans, the Holocaust survivors, they recruit all of them from various sources they have within the community or names that are given to them by their colleagues—and so they do everything. Just like most things that are really good at a school, it’s run by teachers.”
Scott became principal of the school five years ago, and he said World War II Day was in place before he started working there. It’s been a tradition for almost 10 years.
“You’re free to go to school, to work, to vote and worship in your own way, and you’re given these freedoms by the veterans who made it possible,” Glass told the students. “We want you to realize it, but so many young people today do not understand that they are here because of the veterans of all the wars. And we have been in many, many conflicts since we fought for freedom during the Revolutionary War.”
Succeeding in military service as a young woman was a challenge during that time. When Glass was stationed in Florida, she noticed two men who did the same job as her but got paid twice as much for their work. When she asked her superiors why, they told her it was because those men are the heads of their families, and need wages to support their wives and children.Glass was dumbfounded. The men weren’t even married, while she was supporting two children back home. Her supervisors simply told her “A woman could never be the head of a family.”
“You women are profiting by what we did, and some of the women in the service today thank us for being there in the beginning,” Glass said. “So, you be another beginning.”
Now 96 years old, Glass volunteers at the VA and sews walker and tote bags for veterans. She also writes poetry about patriotism and what it means to be in the military.
She can still recite her poems by memory, which she did multiple times during her conversation with the students:
“We who are born here take for granted the freedoms we enjoy / The Pledge of Allegiance has become words repeated by man and woman, girl and boy / Do we respect our flag and stand and salute as it goes by? / Do we stand and salute our national anthem and sing it proudly or even know why? / Or does it take a war or a disaster to bring patriotism to light and flags to be flown, songs to be sung and people ready to fight / Be proud to be American, living in the USA or even born in the USA”
Out on the school’s grassy field, vintage military trucks, tents and equipment from the World War II era were set up with a military re-enactor stationed at each area. Students walked around the displays, learning about pre-cellular communication technology, camouflage tactics and weapons made from available resources.
In a different classroom, Roy Howard, another Navy veteran, told students of his experience serving in the Korean War. He and a group of other veterans talked about where they were stationed, what their orders were and what they saw. They were all teenagers when they went to Korea, and had no idea what they were getting themselves into.
“I want to remind everybody that the American military lost 38,753 personnel in three years,” Howard said. “The rate of those killed in action was higher than the war in Vietnam which lost 58,000. But we lost 38,000 in three years, it took 10 years in Vietnam. War is not something to be trifled with. I hope and pray that none of you will ever have to go to war. I hope that what these men did will prevent that.”
Lester Craig, another veteran, went to high school for two years before he turned 17. Then he talked his mother into signing for him so he could enlist in the Marine Corps.
“I didn’t know what I was asking for, I wasn’t very sharp, being 17,” Craig said. “But I found out when I hit 18 I had orders to go overseas. And they sent me to Korea.”
Craig was in Korea for a total of 15 months before he came back to the U.S. and went into the Marine Corps reserves in his hometown in Iowa. Upon arrival in D.C., he received a Navy Cross and Purple Heart award for his service.
The purpose of the intergenerational exposure was to provide the students with first-hand accounts of what it was like to live during and fight in an international war.
“One of our missions as a chapter for the Korean War Veterans Association is to impart information about the Korean War to keep our legacy alive and to support South Korea,” Howard said. “Those people have done an amazing job moving from absolute abject poverty to one of the largest economies in the world.”
Howard and his fellow veterans are interested in going to more schools and talking to students about their life-altering experiences. While he acknowledges modern criticisms about the military and war, he believes it’s important to educate children about America’s history.
Similarly, Glass made this distinction when referring to her strong sense of patriotism. When the Gulf War started in 1990 she headed a rally to support the soldiers who were fighting in it, where a reporter asked her why she was supporting the war.
She said she supports the troops, not the war.
The three hours of exposure to an important time in history is something that the school will continue to do for its students, according to Scott. The subject matter also aligns with the eighth graders’ social studies curriculum.
“Early adolescents are innately curious and this is a time in our history where there are fewer and fewer people who are around to say what life was like at that time,” Scott said. “So that innate curiosity that they have is very much sparked by hearing the experiences of the veterans and the Holocaust survivors and also from the re-enactors and the experts.”
