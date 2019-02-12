A previously deported Mexican national with a violent criminal history was among a group of 10 illegal immigrants recently apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection near Casa Grande.
According to a release from CBP, 25-year old Silvestre Verdugo-Valles entered the U.S. east of Lukeville Saturday afternoon, and was located and arrested alongside nine other individuals, all of whom were illegally in the U.S.
Verdugo’s criminal history includes armed robbery with a deadly weapon in Phoenix, for which he was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. Due to his most recent apprehension, Verdugo now faces felony criminal prosecution for re-entry of a felon. The remaining nine men arrested in the group were processed for immigration violations.
