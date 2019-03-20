Mike Dyer knows the toll that serving in the military can wage on the human body, having completed multiple tours of duty himself with the Army during the Vietnam War.
It’s that experience that inspired Dyer to launch a golf tournament five years ago, an event that’s no known as the Purple Heart Classic.
Dyer, who received a Purple Heart after being wounded multiple times between ’66 and ’69, said the annual event is something special for community members and for those that serve.
This year’s event, which will be held at the Omni Tucson National Saturday, March 30, aims to donate money to a variety of nonprofits that focus on preventing veteran suicide.
It’s a noteworthy cause, with more than 6,000 veterans committing suicide each year between 2008 and 2016, according to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Dyer believes this year’s 144-person tournament can serve as a huge economic boost for veterans charities, with all of the proceeds going towards the organizations.
“The key thing is, all the money we raise goes to veterans. This year our focus is on donating the money we raise to organizations to best help prevent veteran suicides,” Dyer said. “All of the money we raise goes to veterans. We have no administrative costs, no salaries, no buildings, nothing. And that's a real big deal to us.”
Dyer is proud of the golf tournament’s fundraising abilities, with it generating more than $300,000 in four years.
“We were so excited that [Omni] wanted to pair with us, because it's a professional golf tournament site and a great golf course,” Dyer said. “And the other thing is it's central to Tucson, pretty much central to Tucson and easy to get to. So, just the quality of the course makes the whole tournament even that much better, and they're so great to us, it's just amazing.”
Dyer said this year’s event still has a few openings, with an estimated 26 spots left to fill.
Interested golfers or donors can contact Dyer at 820-1641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.