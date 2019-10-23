The 18-hole Highlands at Dove Mountain golf course reopened last Friday after more than $1 million in renovation, an occasion marked by an armada of personalized golf carts and excited players.
The renovation project included work to the facility’s greens, bunkers, tees, practice areas and desert landscapes. The project was fully funded by the club, and was completed by Tucson-based architect Ken Kavanaugh, who called the reopening the start of a new era for the facility.
“Well, I’m a little conflicted today, it’s kind of over for me today,” Kavanaugh said. “I was out here every day during the summer, working on this project, and I enjoy the process. Now it’s over, so I’m kind of done today, and I hope they like what we’ve done.”
Kavanaugh’s work earned the praise of longtime member Jim Paulson, who called the renovation job a thing of beauty.
“They’ve been planning this for years and years, so I’m glad to see it happen,” Paulson said. “The course was ready to be renovated, we were due. But, we’ve been planning it for a long time.”
Most of that planning came from head professional Mark Oswald, who said the reopening was the culmination of work that began on Memorial Day.
“We’ve been closed since then…all of our golfers have been laid up for five and a half months, so they’re really excited,” he said. “This is really their first chance to play it and to really see it, experience the change, so it’s really going to be like a brand-new golf course for them.”
The path to renovation began in August 2016 when the course’s leadership tabbed Kavanaugh’s group with renovating the course. Actual renovation began in May.
Marana Mayor Ed Honea praised the work put in by the likes of Kavanaugh, Oswald and a litany of others over the past five months.
“I think [The Highlands at Dove Mountain] is a central amenity that this whole neighborhood was built around, and to have it back open and have new greens, it’s going to be just wonderful for the community,” Honea said.
The mayor added that the renovation can help the semi-private club continue to thrive, regardless of the hurdles that come with the game of golf in today’s day and age.
“If golfers have not had an opportunity to play the Highlands Course, it is one of the most beautiful courses in the entire region,” Honea said.
Paulson said the course’s ability to fund the project without dipping into members’ pockets speaks to the sound leadership at the club.
“You see a lot of other courses around here and also around the nation, they’re closing, actually,” he said. “To actually be able to put money into a golf course is quite a unique thing.”
Oswald said that opening day saw a capacity crowd of 248 golfers on the course, broken down into a morning and afternoon session of 124 players. Dozens of players were turned away due to capacity constraints.
The longtime head pro believes that the success story at the Highlands is a good narrative to counter the doom-and-gloom tales that have followed several other local facilities.
He said the course’s success stems from proper financial management, as well as a symbiotic relationship with members, who understand the value of a top-notch facility.
“I think one of the big points for this golf course is that you’re hearing all of these negative golf stories, so at a time when golf’s been struggling, the Highlands has been thriving,” Oswald said. “The last four or five years, we have more residents playing golf and our residents fully funded this project. There were no assessments or dues increases. It’s a good, positive story to see that golf’s growing and it’s strong here at the Highlands.”
