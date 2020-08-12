Fighting on the frontlines, hospital heroes are finding comfort in hot and hearty meals from Flores Concepts, owners of local restaurants such as El Charro, Charro Vida and Carlotta’s Kitchen.
Tamales for Heroes is a program where people can sponsor tamales for local healthcare workers. Launched mid-April, the program has already served nearly 6,000 tamales during the pandemic to various hospitals and plans to cook up more.
“We created Tamales for Heroes as a response to the community’s medical heroes needing to be thanked,” said Ray Flores, the president of Flores Concepts. The program grew out of another program, Tamales of the Month, which is a subscription box of handmade tamales straight from their family’s recipes.
“It’s a very traditional Tucson way of doing things. We’re not giving them just another Subway sandwich, we’re giving them a piece of Tucson as well and reminding them how serious we are all impacted by this,” Flores said.
Julia Strange, vice president of community benefit for TMC HealthCare, heard of Tamales For Heroes through social media and was eager to bring it to TMC. According to her, the donations fill more than just an empty stomach.
“Yes, the food is important, but it is support and knowing that we’re not alone is even more important to our team,” Strange said. “We appreciate that the community has continued to support the frontline workers—the nurses, the techs, the doctors, all the people who come to work every day to care for these incredibly complex patients during this very difficult time. It brings physical and spiritual nourishment that helps the clinical team to be resilient, and be able to provide their amazing care they provide every day to our patients.”
The program also helped give the staff of Flores Concepts the opportunity to work again. According to Flores, in the outbreak of the pandemic, many of the restaurants’ staff were cut in half. Executive chef Gary Hickey of Flores Concepts reported nearly 400 employees were laid-off.
So, when the project launched, it was all hands on deck. Si Charro! Marketing director Ami Fong became one of the main people to help deliver the tamales to the hospitals.
“We were never told to do it, but we knew it was the right thing,” Fong said. “Tamales for Heroes has been one of the most rewarding things we’ve taken this whole bad situation. You have to be thankful and count your blessings, and I definitely feel that working for Tamales for Heroes was that—a blessing that created awareness and a sense of giving back.”
Hickey says while the tamales are versatile and convenient for hospital heroes to heat up on-the-go like a “Mexican hot pocket,” it also holds a lot of meaning in our community.
“If you follow the roots back, Tucson was named the City of Gastronomy by UNESCO, and that’s because our food heritage goes back 5,000 years in the Santa Cruz Valley,” Hickey said. “You can follow those histories all the way back to where they were milling their own masas and taking meats that would otherwise go bad and mixing them into the tamales to keep them for safe keeping.”
Flores also said tamales are one of the most traditional recipes for Latinos in Tucson, and the Flores family have been serving them for almost a century.
“So it’s like we’re giving them a piece of our home. I’m proud of that, I really am,” Flores said.
Flores said he hopes to potentially expand the Tamales for Heroes’ menu and bring the taste of Tucson to a national level.
Hickey also agrees he would like to see the program make it to bigger cities like Los Angeles and New York.
“Those cities are probably hit the hardest because of population density, and it would be great being able to help out their healthcare workers and frontline workers,” Hickey said. “I would like to see it get bigger, see more donations made by community leaders, and we’ll definitely match those donations and keep moving forward.”
Flores says that moving forward is one of the key goals for the company.
“It’s a very scary time for everyone, so I can’t say for sure what will happen next, but we’re going to keep fighting and hopefully people keep supporting us,” Flores said. “I hope that we can make it through COVID, that my family can survive this and we can continue doing what we love to do: feeding people in Tucson.”
Made in the company’s commercial kitchen, the tamales are $4 apiece, individually wrapped, and will be sent in boxes of 25 to hospitals such as Banner UMC, Banner Kino, St. Josephs, St. Mary’s, Tucson Medical Center, El Rio Congress, Northwest Medical Center, Northwest Oro Valley Hospital and Green Valley Hospital.
According to the website, the recipes are all-natural, gluten-free and made with non-GMO corn masa, with the flavorful choice of vegetarian corn, red chile beef, pork carnitas and chicken-tomatillo.
For more information on the sponsorship program, visit tamalesforheroes.com
