Due to the efforts of the Silver Bell Historical Society, artisans recently installed a monument commemorating the ghost town of Silver Bell, located roughly 20 miles west of Marana. A former mining town, Silver Bell thrived at multiple points during the 1900s due to copper in the area. The monument's plaque describes the history of the town, including listing the number of residents and buildings.
The monument, which includes two pieces of rail from the railroad that ran from Red Rock to Silver Bell, was dedicated during the Silver Bell reunion weekend, which saw over 300 attendees, many of which were former residents.
