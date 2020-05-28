Are you ready to rock? How about some swing dancing? Luckily, the Gaslight Music Hall has both queued up next month when Backroads Country Band and Vinyl Tap! perform in the drive-in concert series June 10 and 11, respectively.
“We have never had Backroads Country Band at the Gaslight Music Hall, but so many of their fans have reached out to us so we knew we had to have them on June 10 for all of our country music fans,” said Gaslight general manager Heather Stricker. “And on June 11, we bring back one of our most popular dance bands, Vinyl Tap! We are so excited to keep bringing Oro Valley and Tucson live music in this difficult time. We are committed to keeping the entertainment going."
Billed as “The Ultimate Country Cover Band,” Backroads Country Band plays No. 1 hits from the biggest names in country, like George Strait, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Travis Tritt, Brooks and Dunn, and all the way to today’s hits from Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band and more.
“Their energy is infectious and you'll be singing along the whole night,” Stricker said.
Performing classic rock covers from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s Vinyl Tap! is known for getting the audience moving their feet before they realize it.
“Take a trip back to your younger days, when rock and roll ruled the airwaves, life was more carefree and your best friends always had the latest albums spinning at the weekend kegger,” the band’s bio reads. “We can't bring those days back for you, but we can sure help you relive them.”
With safety in mind, the music hall sections off over 100 spaces of the parking lot, bring in a portable stage and uses an FM radio transmitter to broadcast the show to attendees. The music hall is also rolling out a limited pizza menu with no-touch delivery off a tray. Diners will place an order ahead of time so the kitchen knows what to make. Attendees can sit in truck beds or in chairs they bring, or in their vehicle and listen to the radio transmitter.
There will be one public restroom available in the music hall for emergencies only.
Both performances kick off at 7 p.m. and cost $30 per car. A pizza service is available to attendees for an additional fee. Because the drive-in concerts are a special event, season passes and gift cards will not be accepted. All sales are final.
If the event is rained out, ticket holders will be notified of a rescheduled time.
For more information, go online to gaslightmusichall.com or follow the Gaslight Music Hall’s Facebook page. Tickets for the June 10 and 11 shows will go on sale Friday, May 29. The music hall is located at 13005 N. Oracle Road, #165 in Oro Valley.
Tucson Local Media is a sponsor of the Gaslight’s drive-in concert series.
