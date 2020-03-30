Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield asked town residents to follow Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order, which goes into effect Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Ducey issued a stay-at-home order as a “proactive” measure to combat the spread of COVID-19 during a press conference midday Monday. The order was issued as confirmed cases of COVID-19 cross 1,100.
Under the order, Arizonans can still leave their homes to go to work, buy groceries and other “essential activities” like seeking medical, behavioral or emergency services, caring for a family member, friend or pet in another household and engaging in outdoor activity.
According to Mayor Winfield, the COVID-19 pandemic calls for “extraordinary measures” in order to keep people safe.
“If each of us are vigilant in doing our part, we will see positive results in the coming weeks,” Winfield said, in a statement.
