Don’t look now, but summer is almost gone. Prepare for the new school year with a fresh list of important dates to keep an eye on.
Marana
Unified SchoolDistrict
August:
5: First Day of School
30: Staff Professional Learning (No School)
September:
2: Labor Day (No School)
19-20: Elementary School Conferences (Shortened Day Elementary Students)
26-27: Middle School & K-8 Conferences (Shortened Day Middle School Students)
October:
10-11: End of 1st Quarter (Half Day All Students)
14-18: Fall Break (No School)
November:
11: Veteran’s Day (No School)
28-29: Thanksgiving (No School)
December:
19: End of 1st Semester (Half Day All Students)
20: Teachers Only (No School)
23-31: Winter Break (No School)
January:
1-3: Winter Break (No School)
6: All Schools Resume
17: Staff Professional Learning (No School)
20: MLK Day (No School)
February:
6-7: Elementary Conferences (Shortened Day Elementary Students)
13-14: Middle School & K-8 Conferences (Shortened Day Middle School Students)
20-21: Rodeo Days (No School)
March:
12-13: End of 3rd Quarter (Half Day All Students)
16-20: Spring Break (No School)
May:
20: Last Day of School (Half Day All Students)
Amphitheater Public Schools
August:
8: First Day of School
September:
2: Labor Day (No School)
October:
14-18: Fall Break (No School)
November:
11: Veteran’s Day (No School)
28-29: Thanksgiving (No School)
December:
23-31: Winter Break (No School)
January:
1-3: Winter Break (No School)
6: All Schools Resume
20: MLK Day (No School)
February:
20-21: Rodeo Days (No School)
March:
16-20: Spring Break (No School)
May:
21: Last Day of School
BASIS Charter Schools
August:
1: First Day of School
19: August Break (No School)
September:
2: Labor Day (No School)
October:
7-11: Fall Break (Tucson)
14-18: Fall Break (Oro Valley)
November:
11: Veteran’s Day (No School)
27-30: Thanksgiving Break (No School)
December:
1-2: Thanksgiving Break (No School)
23-31: Winter Break (No School)
January:
1-3: Winter Break (No School)
20: MLK Day (No School)
February:
20-21: Rodeo Days (No School)
March:
16-20: Spring Break (No School)
April:
13-14: April Break (No School)
May:
18-22: Final Week (Early Release Days)
22: Last Day of School
Catalina Foothills School District
August:
8: First Day of School
September:
2: Labor Day (No School)
October:
17-18: Fall Break (No School)
November:
11: Veteran’s Day (No School)
27-29: Thanksgiving Break (No School)
December:
23-31: Winter Break (No School)
January:
1-3: Winter Break (No School)
20: MLK Day (No School)
February:
20-21: Rodeo Days (No School)
March:
23-27: Spring Break (No School)
May:
20: Last Day of School
Flowing Wells Unified School District
August:
8: First Day of School
September:
2: Labor Day (No School)
12: Early Release Day for All Students (Half day)
October:
11: End of First Quarter (Half day)
17-18: Fall Break (No school)
November:
11: Veteran’s Day (No School)
27: Early Release Day for All Students (Half day)
28-29: Thanksgiving Break
December:
20: First Semester Ends (No school)
23-31: Winter Vacation
January:
1-3: Winter Break (No School)
20: Civil Rights Day (No School)
February:
6: Early Release Day for All Students (Half day)
20-21: Rodeo Days (No School)
April:
6-10: Spring Break (No School)
May:
21: Last Day of School (Half day)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.