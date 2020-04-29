The University of Arizona's new College of Veterinary Medicine in Oro Valley recently accepted its first class of students for fall 2020. The school, which will be the first public veterinary medine program in Arizona, received more than 500 applications from multiple states and universities for its 110 seats.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many elements for this first class remain to be decided. The UA administration remains “cautiously optimistic” that the fall 2020 semester can take place in-person, but announcements about whether these classes will be online are slated for July. Despite this, Julie Funk, the dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, says the school is well-poised for the challenge.
“As a startup college we have a lot of innovative thinkers, which actually puts us at a unique advantage to be prepared for an uncertain future for all of us,” Funk said. “Our hope is our students can be here for us on campus as we originally planned, but the silver lining is that our faculty are also working on alternative strategies for what can happen in the fall.”
The veterinary college's first class announcement also came with the demographics of its soon-to-be students: 46 of the students are in-state and 64 are from out-of-state. Their ages range from 19 to 51, and 35 percent identify as an underrepresented minority. The class is also overwhelmingly female, with only 18 of the 110 students identifying as male. The graduate students will begin their classes in August, with an expected graduation date of 2023.
According to Funk, the majority of students being from out-of-state will help balance the College’s economics; nonresident tuition dollars, which are at a higher rate, help to keep Arizona residents’ tuition lower.
The College of Veterinary Medicine has served as an economic boon for Oro Valley since its announcement. With this pandemic, the local business landscape is especially welcoming positive news from the college, which will be headquartered within the Foothills Business Park.
“It’s been a sort of isolating time for us, but I know a lot of people are affirmed by this,” said Dave Perry, president and CEO of the Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce. “What really caught me were the number of relative applications to openings. That was an encouraging thing to me; we have five times as many applicants as we have open seats. I believe that demonstrates there’s a need for veterinary education, not just in Arizona but across the country.”
According to Funk, the amount of applicants is actually lower than it could have been. Veterinary medicine schools use a common online application system where students can pay one fee and apply to multiple colleges. But because of the timing of this new college, the UA school was not able to join that common application system, and had to make their own application process.
“Given that we had a very short timeline and had to ask students to apply to our own, we were really pleased with our numbers,” Funk said. “I actually expect that number to go up quite significantly next year because we’ll be able to be in the common application system.”
Of the 110 selected students, 26 are from UA and four are from Arizona State University, with dozens from other universities across the nation, including Washington State University, University of California Davis, Colorado State University, Texas A&M and Rutgers University.
The College of Veterinary Medicine used a “holistic admissions process” for its students, meaning that while evaluators examined the students’ academic achievement, they also examined the students’ animal experience, work experience, and different perspectives such as athletic, artistic or rural backgrounds. This process resulted in students with multiple majors aside from veterinary or animal science, including biochemistry, psychology, anthropology and molecular biology.
Although the pandemic may complicate the school’s inaugural year, Funk says the pandemic in fact highlights the vital role of veterinarians.
“They’re really well trained about diseases that transfer between animals and humans; that’s part of our responsibility as a profession, to help control diseases in animals so that they don’t get transferred to humans.”
According to Funk, veterinarians also research zoonotic diseases in lab settings, and facilitate human/animal bonds, which can impact both physical and mental health.
