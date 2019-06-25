In preparation for the July 30 grand opening of its new Tucson location, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers needs to find 80 people to staff to join the team.
Located at 2604 E. Speedway Blvd., the new location is the 19th in Arizona and 448th company-wide.
“We can’t wait to assemble an exceptional crew in Tucson,” said regional leader of restaurants Jason Zwerin, in a statement.“We offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, major holidays off, a great work environment and fun company culture that sets us apart from our competitors. We are looking forward to hiring an awesome group of individuals to join us in serving our one love to everyone in the Tucson community.”
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at caniaccareers.com (search for Tucson). Interviews will be scheduled Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 21.
