Devin Rossa spent his years at Marana High School dedicated to serving the Future Farmers of America organization in both the South Central FFA District and at his home FFA Chapter, Marana. At this year’s Arizona State Leadership Conference, Rossa’s hard work was recognized when he was elected as Arizona FFA State Sentinel.
Rossa, a member of Marana High’s class of 2019, will spend the next year working with Arizona FFA to promote and advocate for agriculture. He is one of 12 Marana FFA members elected represent the state since the chapter’s charter in 1948. While he works with FFA, Rossa will attend Pima Community College, with plans to study agricultural education at the University of Arizona’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Ultimately, he plans to teach.
Past Marana FFA members elected to state office include Zachary Tucker (2011-2012), Joann McCrea (2004-2005), Dawn Simpson (1988-1989), Ricardo Valencia (1983-1984), Steve Young (1979-1980), Pat Taylor (1978-1979), Terry Snyder (1976-1977), Phil Houge (1975-1976), Tom Clark (1975-1976), Merl Post (1973-1974) and Danny Hughes (1964-1965).
Rossa said he has “a sincere desire to increase FFA membership, participation and awareness of agriculture.”
“I would love to spend my year of service helping new and old members grow, just as I did,” he said.
FFA is a national youth organization of more than 669,000 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.
