A customer at a local carwash recently found an unwelcome guest in their vehicle, leading to an arrest for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Marana Police Department officers responded to the Surf Thru Carwash on West River Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 after a man with a backpack was spotted getting into the customer’s vehicle when they weren’t paying attention. The dispatcher informed officers the man had crossed the street and was sitting near a massage parlor.
Two officers arrived on scene and made contact with a man matching the provided description sitting on a curb. One officer noted in their report that the man was “annoyed and bothered” by the presence of police. The suspect did provide his name, but reportedly tried to avoid answering any other questions.
Officers asked the man for his identification, though the man remained still and made no movement to retrieve a wallet. The man was instructed several times to provide an ID, and eventually told officers he did not have it. Instead, he began emptying his pockets of various items and throwing them on the ground.
After several more refused requests for identification, officers informed the man he was being detained, and he was placed in handcuffs. Officers found the man’s ID in his front pocket.
After heading back to the carwash and reviewing security footage, the officers indicated they had enough evidence to make an arrest for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
The man was transported to Pima County Jail, and was reportedly disruptive along the way—going to far as to try an start a fight with jail staff.
