The Positivity of Art. What’s been keeping you sane these days? For us, one of those things is art, and thank goodness for the local artists who still have it in them to create during these crazy times. The Wilde Meyer Gallery is featuring a group show of gallery artists throughout August and September, in a space that’s carefully following COVID-19 guidelines. Come check out the art at a reception, where harpist Vanessa Myers will be performing 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Dr., Ste. 170.
Tucson Museum of Art. Also on the art front: TMA is a local staple, and they’ve reopened this summer as well. In addition to things like mask requirements and sanitation stations, they’re requiring that you reserve your ticket for a two-hour time slot in advance online. Attendance is limited to 30 percent of its normal capacity. Come on down to see a variety of art, ranging from Native American to European pieces. In the newest exhibit, Landslice, O’odham artist Dwayne Manuel, an alumnus of the University of Arizona, honors three mountains sacred to his people’s himdak, or culture/way of life. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. $12 adults, $10 seniors, $7 college students and youth 13 to 17. Reserve tickets at tucsonmuseumofart.org.
Madaras Gallery. If you really want to get a feel for the way Tucson inspires visual artists, the Madaras Gallery is a great place to start. Diana Madaras is a local painter who has been depicting scenes from the Old Pueblo in her trademark style for decades. Come check out her work, and pick up some perfect postcards to send to friends and family from out of town (or to keep for yourself). Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, with private visits also available by appointment. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road.
