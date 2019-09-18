voices: you say

JUST SAY ‘NO’
I have been a resident of Oro Valley for almost 20 years. I had the opportunity to work in the golf business, in this general area for 12 years. I also had the pleasure of serving on the planning and zoning commission for two terms.
I like Oro Valley. Oro Valley’s 36 holes of golf are very challenging. With the average golfer shooting between 90 and 100 strokes, it will be difficult to maintain approximately 50,000 rounds each year per 18 holes. Keeping 36 holes viable with repeat players is almost impossible. Presently, I pay a fee to be a member and utilize the recreation facilities. I also pay a town tax to help maintain the golf program. Now, one of my HOAs is telling me I will be contributing money to assist golf in Oro Valley.
I do not want to play golf on these courses, let alone pay to subsidize golf. One of the HOAs in Rancho Vistoso was asked to subsidize the Vistoso course. They wisely refused the offer. That course is now closed, and it was a much better course than either 18 we are paying for. If the golfing members want that private atmosphere, the Oro Valley Country Club is not even five miles away. There are several other choices within reasonable distance. The time has come for the council to make a decision. Say “no” to the continued subsidizing of golf in Oro Valley.
—Don Manross, Oro Valley
BLADING CONCERNS
Why limit your complaining about desert blading to neighbors and friends? You have a real chance to stop or slow blading on environmentally sensitive land in the Dove Mountain Area of northwest Tucson by commenting on the 2020 General Plan for Marana called “Make Marana 2040,” by Sept. 27. They want your comments. They don’t have many.
The quickest and most effective comment to make is to support retention of existing land use categories on the Tangerine Corridor (two houses per acre max) and Tortolita Preserve (100 percent open space). Make Marana 2040 would turn all of this into a Special Planning Area with any mix of zoning allowed. All changes in the mix would be considered “minor” General Plan Changes. There are over 13,000 acres to be rezoned. We saw what the State proposed for the “puny” 885 acres at Tangerine and Thornydale: roughly 3000 houses on bladed land, 866,000 gallons of water per day, mixed commercial and residential.
Why this radical change in policy? Because Marana considers state projections of adding another roughly 40,000 people by 2040 to be a mandate that must be achieved. The only places that can be ready in that timeframe are the airport and Tangerine from I-10 to Twin Peaks. So, goodbye desert, hello bulldozers. Residents should dictate terms to the government, not the reverse. Shouldn’t they?
—Jim Tripp, Marana
