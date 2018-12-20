Marana lost a friend and valued community partner on Thursday, Dec. 6.
Patrick Nilz was well known for his many projects and endeavors, but I knew him best for his dedication to Marana and the leadership he provided to the Marana Heritage Conservancy to promote the traditions, cultures and natural treasures of our community.
As president, Patrick was very involved in some of their biggest undertakings, including obtaining the grant for the Heritage on Wheels travelling museum, putting together the “Moments in Time” video series, and being a key player in planning Marana Founders’ Day.
Patrick’s passion for community enrichment and historical preservation was unparalleled, and it showed in his hands-on approach when engaging with the public. You could always count on seeing Patrick driving the Heritage on Wheels bus throughout town or to neighboring communities, eager to teach people about Marana’s rich history. He was hands-on at town events. You would always see Patrick and his wife, Boby, running the Marana Heritage Conservancy Kettle Corn booth. They always jumped right in and did things themselves, instead of merely directing others.
That is what struck me about Patrick and his family. He was never afraid to get involved and get to work. He was inspired by many things, and found ways to combine those passions. He found ways to mix his love of hot air balloons and vintage tractors into our events. He took his pride in the Marana community and put it into the Conservancy, making that organization what it is today
The one thing that I found to be remarkable about Patrick was that in addition to working hard for the Marana Heritage Conservancy, he was a consistent team player and always willing to go the extra mile for the betterment of the community. Whether he was bringing the hot air balloons and tractors to events or traveling to schools, his efforts helped give people a greater understanding of what Marana is, and what its history entails, as opposed to a just a spot on the map.
Patrick was all about pride in our community, both present and past. While much of his life was dedicated to honoring the past, he was very excited about the direction of the town and was always on-hand to lend support to what the town was doing.
Patrick is no longer with us, but his impact is one that remains and will his efforts will ensure that Marana’s history is available for generations to come.
Ed Honea is the Mayor of the Town of Marana.
