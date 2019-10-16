1. Don’t miss the Chasing Rainbows Gala featuring Grammy winning internationally acclaimed singer LeAnn Rimes. Details: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $45-$300; foxtucson.com.
2. Listen to the Grammy-winning Australian duo For King & Country comprised of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. Details: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave.; $20-$75; ticketmaster.com.
3. Don’t miss the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra season opener From Paris to Leningrad. Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive; $30; 825-2818 or 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte; $25; sasomusic.org.
4. Check out more than 400 antique, sport, classic and hot rod vehicles while you enjoy musical entertainment, food and vendors at the Tucson Classics Car Show presented by the Rotary Club of Tucson. Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; The Gregory School, 3231 N. Craycoft Road; $5, children free; tucsonclassicscarshow.com.
5. Experience an epic event that could change your life forever at Self Made Woman - Ignite Your Destiny Weekend connecting women from around the world who support each other’s dreams, passions and ambitions. Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $89; foxtucson.com.
