There’s no better place to be in the spring than Oro Valley, Arizona. The weather sits right around 75 degrees, and the sun stays out a little longer each day, providing more opportunity to get outside and have fun. So naturally, we have a very healthy serving of programs, activities and events for all to enjoy. From kickball to concerts, we’ve put together six reasons to stick around Oro Valley this spring.
Spring Break Camp. Spring break doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. Register now for Spring Break Camp at the Oro Valley Community Center, March 18 through 22. Games, sports, activities, crafts and more await you. Morning and afternoon snacks will be provided; children must bring a sack lunch. Space is limited and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended care options from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Campers must be ages six to 12. Full week as well as daily registration options are available.
Archery. Join us for Archery Expo Day, March 30, at the Naranja Park Archery Range (810 W. Naranja Drive). Try your hand at archery and meet with vendors and suppliers of archery equipment and other archery-related items. The event is geared towards all skill and experience levels and will include free basic archery instruction, food trucks, use of the walk-around archery course, vendor booths and a 3D shoot hosted by Pusch Ridge Archers. This event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Kickball. Get the team back together for Oro Valley Spring Adult Kickball League, March 31 through May 19. Throw down on some kickball for six weeks of league play followed by a championship tournament. We offer both competitive and non-competitive leagues and players must be at least 18-years-old. Games will be played at Naranja and Riverfront Park (551 W Lambert Lane) and begin at 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit orovalleyaz.gov.
Live Music. Oro Valley’s historic Steam Pump Ranch is proud to offer another live music event on Friday, April 5. There will be an early family event with fun bluegrass music by the Saguaro Sunset Trio, beginning at 5 p.m. and lots of family-friendly activities for little ones and adults alike. Then from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Split Decision—band featuring 50’s through 90’s music—will take the stage. The full event will also include food trucks and Sonoita Vineyards Winery.
Celebrate Oro Valley. This event is exactly what it sounds like… a celebration of all things Oro Valley, past, present and future. This year’s event, held on Saturday, April 13 at Steam Pump Ranch (10901 N. Oracle Road), is themed, “Our Legacy, Our Future.” This is a free, family-friendly event that gives attendees the opportunity to experience ranching activities that the early residents of the area enjoyed throughout history. In addition, there will be live music, food and craft vendors, horse demos, kid’s activities, a petting zoo, archaeology demos, Heirloom Farmer’s Market and so much more. The fun takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Easter. Join us for another great Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 20 at Naranja Park, from 9 a.m. to noon! This year we will have four different egg hunt age groups (Two and under, three and four year olds, five through seven year olds and eight-plus), a petting zoo, face painters, food trucks, crafts, games and of course, a special appearance from the one, the only—the Easter Bunny! You won’t want to miss this festive and popular event.
For complete details on these events—and many more—be sure to visit our online event calendar or check out the 2019 Spring Parks & Recreation Program Guide at orovalleyaz.gov .
Nick Scala is the Town of Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.