The paralyzed dog that united the Tucson community last year has found his forever home and will soon leave for Durango, Colorado. A public farewell party for Gil will take place this Saturday, Aug. 10, at Tucson Hop Shop, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.
Team Gil is holding a pet food drive during his party for dry dog, puppy, kitten and cat food to replenish the shelves of Cody’s Friends Charity, a local pet food pantry, as a show of appreciation to the Tucson community that did so much to help Gil.
More than 40 human services organizations that serve people in need with pets depend on Cody’s for more than 35,000 pet food meals every month. Increased need this summer has left their shelves bare. Any kind or sized bag of dry dog and cat food would be appreciated, especially Purina and Pedigree.
For those unable to attend the party but who still want to donate to help, donations may be brought to one of several locations listed on Cody’s Friends Charity website, or monetary donations to purchase food may be made at https://codysfriends.org/wheretodonate/.
Gil was found paralyzed last July on the San Carlos Apache Reservation and was brought to Tucson where it was discovered he’d been shot point-blank in his spine. The Tucson community and others donated thousands of dollars to provide surgical care, physical therapy and medical equipment to help Gil regain the use of his hind legs. Unfortunately, due to the severity of his injuries, Gil will never walk again, but gets around very well with his wheelchair.
Gil’s new family saw a video that Gil’s team sent to the “Walkin’ Pets” company and contacted his foster mom, Kim Kelly. Gil will have other animal friends, including dogs, cats and Alpacas, and lots of room to roam.
“I’m in awe of how much has been involved to repair and nurture Gil through his life so far,” said Alena Alvarez-Mroz, Gil’s adopter. “It truly amazes me how much he’s come through and is now thriving. Gil inspires me, and I feel truly lucky to have found him.”
