Welcome to week six of the high school football season, with a full slate of games kicking off on Friday night.
We’ll be treated to several high-quality contests, with Catalina Foothills heading to the southside to face an unbeaten Pueblo squad.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions host games this week, with the former playing Desert View, while the latter hosts Fountain Hills.
Mountain View is on the road with the Lions looking to earn their second consecutive win, playing a 2-2 Cienega squad in Vail.
It’ll be interesting to see how each squad fares under the bright lights of Friday night, as we enter the final stretch before the state playoffs.
Without further ado, here’s how I see Friday’s football games shaking out on the northwestern fringes of Tucson:
Catalina Foothills (1-3) at Pueblo (4-0)
Location: Pueblo High School (3500 S. 12th Ave., Tucson)
The Falcons and Warriors previously met in week five of the 2018 season, with Catalina Foothills winning that contest, 31-12.
Prediction: Brandon Sanders’ squad has been the story of the year in Southern Arizona but has yet to face a quarterback as talented as CFHS senior Conner Alubowicz. I’m going with Catalina Foothills in this one, 28-21.
Ironwood Ridge (1-3) vs. Desert View (2-2)
Location: Ironwood Ridge High School (2475 W. Naranja Drive)
The Nighthawks and Jaguars previously met in week five of the 2018 season, with IRHS winning, 48-15.
Prediction: The Nighthawks’ record is deceiving, as they’ve played what might be the toughest schedule in the region this year. I’m expecting them to roll over an overmatched Jaguars team on Friday night. I’ll go with the Nighthawks in this one, 49-14.
Mountain View (1-3) at Cienega (2-2)
Location: Cienega High School (12775 E. Mary Cleveland Way, Vail)
The Lions and Bobcats previously met in week five of the 2018 season, with the Bobcats winning that one, 38-21.
Prediction: The Lions earned their first victory of the season a week ago, blanking Tucson High, 12-0 at home, behind an amazing defensive effort by several of the team’s players. The Bobcats aren’t as talented as they were last season but are coming off a 63-7 shellacking of Rincon/University. I’ll go with the Bobcats to knock off Johnson and company in this one, 28-7.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (1-3) vs. Fountain Hills (2-2)
Location: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (9500 N. Oracle Road)
The Lions and Falcons met in week five of the 2018 season, with PRCA winning that contest, 27-3.
Prediction: The Lions have looked sluggish offensively in their last three games, getting outscored 65-6 in those contests. The Lions should be in a much better position this week, however, with junior Evan Lovett back to full strength and a roster that’s earned its lumps already. I’ll go with Pusch Ridge in this one, picking up their second win of the year, 28-14.
