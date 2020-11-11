Gaslight Drive-In Concerts. Gaslight Music Hall is keeping busy by continuing their socially distanced “drive-in” concerts, and this latest series is one of their most eclectic yet. Whether you’re looking for Gaslight’s signature music covers, performances from local bands, or even touring acts, these shows will fill your evenings with tunes through December 4. Shows include the Hillbilly Fever Bluegrass Band Thursday on Nov. 12; a tribute to The Eagles on Wednesday., Nov. 18 and Thursday, Nov. 19; music from the British Invasion and Beyond on Friday, Nov. 20; The Music of the Blues Brothers on Wednesday, Nov. 25; and The Best of Creedence Clearwater Revival on Friday, Nov. 27. The drive-in concerts begin at 6 p.m. on both weekdays and weekends in the parking lot in front of the Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle. gaslightmusichall.com
Picturing 2020: A Community Reflects. Well, what a year it’s been. At the University of Arizona Museum of Art, they’re hosting an online exhibit full of works depicting the experiences of this year, including isolation, resistance, resilience and hope. More than 150 Southern Arizona artists are featured in an exhibit you can spend an evening scrolling through—and that’s scrolling in a refreshing way that builds community and solidarity, which we could all use now. Visit artmuseum.arizona.edu.
Taco Tuesdays at Hotel Congress. In these darkest of times, there are certain things we can rely on to bring us consistency and comfort. Here in the Southwest, one of the most important examples of these rituals is Taco Tuesdays. And Hotel Congress is putting a special spin on this ol’ standby of an event by teaming up with Rhythm and Roots. Hotel Congress’ outdoor plaza, which normally holds 600+ people, will be limited to 100 people on a first-come, first-serve basis to watch outdoor concerts featuring local musicians. It’s a great chance to support local music and enjoy the cooler weather. Show at 7 p.m. doors at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Dec. 15. Hotel Congress Outdoor Plaza, 311 E. Congress St. $8 donation at the door supports the music.
