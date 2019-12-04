1. Don’t miss the 50th anniversary celebration of the iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar with music and lyrics by award-winner Andrew Lloyd Webber presented by Broadway in Tucson. Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 4-5; 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; UA Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.; $27-$107; ticketmaster.com.
2.Expect a fun-filled evening with Texas legends Asleep at the Wheel performing holiday music inspired by the Lone Star State at Merry Texas Christmas Y’all. Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$60; foxtucson.com.
3. Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with superb dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season at An Irish Christmas with an award-winning cast of Irish dancers. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $30-$47; foxtucson.com.
4.Let Michael Carbonaro entertain you with his amazing illusions and absurd, matter-of-fact explanations. Details: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6; Diamond Center, Desert Diamond Casino, I-19 and Pima Mine Road; $28-$48; startickets.com.
5.Listen to the acoustics of Kip Moore with special guest Devin Dawson. Details: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $35-$65; foxtucson.com.
