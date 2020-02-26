Do you have a collection of old automotive batteries, cleaning products, pesticides or other hazardous materials sitting around the house you want to get rid of?
Well, you’re in luck—the Town of Oro Valley is hosting a free waste collection event this Saturday, Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 11785 N. Oracle Road.
The event is free for Oro Valley residents. Make sure to show up early—the event ends once the trucks are full.
The collection event is not open to commercial customers. Businesses can find more information about waste disposal at tucsonaz.gov/es/sbwap.
Accepted hazardous materials will include the following:
- Automotive fluids
- Engine oil filters
- Auto batteries
- Rechargeable batteries (Ni-Cd, Ni-MH, Li-ion, Pb)
- Small button batteries
- Lithium batteries
- Cleaning products
- Drain openers
- Cooking oil
- Mercury containing products
- Fluorescent lamps
- Paint products
- Solvents
- Hobby chemicals
- Pesticides
- Lawn and garden products
- Pool chemicals
- Propane cylinders
- Computer equipment
- Printer cartridges
- Items labeled: Acid, Flammable, Caustic, Poison, Caution, Toxic, Danger or Warning
Items that will not be accepted include business or commercial waste, commercial gas cylinders, infectious or radioactive materials, medical waste and television and CRT monitors.
For more information, call 229-4711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.