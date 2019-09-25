1. Enjoy an up-close and personal evening with celebrated composer and multi-platinum selling artist Pure Yanni: Piano & Intimate Conversation. Details: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $50-$140; foxtucson.com.
2.Eat, drink and dance like a Greek at the Tucson Greek Festival featuring the Panathenian Dancers, a market and carnival rides. Details: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 29; St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1145 E. Fort Lowell Road; $3; tucsongreekfestival.com.
3. Laugh out loud with actor, comedian and writer Tom Segura at his Take it Down Tour. Details: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26; Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.; $43-$79; foxtucson.com.
4. Listen to award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer and one of the leading Latin music figures of his generation best known as “The Voice of Pop” Luis Fonsi at the Vida World Tour. Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; Casino del Sol AVA Amphitheater, 5655 W. Valencia Road; $30-$100; 800-344-9435.
5. Be amazed and amused by illusionist Michael Howell and Benny James pairing up to create an adventure in Magicomedy. Details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329; $14, $10 children; 888-0509 or arizonarosetheatre.com.
