Just in case you missed anything, here is all the news we covered today. Clink the links to read more.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona had topped 5,000 as of Monday, April 20, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 941 of the state’s 5,064 confirmed cases.The coronavirus had killed 187 people statewide, including 58 in Pima County, according to the report.
This Friday, April 24, Southern Arizona's Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory will be hosting a livestream "star party," where viewers can watch the night sky as it appears in multiple locations throughout the county, and interact with astronomers.
Customs and Border Protection announced a series of drug busts over the weekend, including the apprehension of a 16-year-old with half a pound of methamphetamine taped to his rear end.
Lunch was on the house last Friday at the Oro Valley Hospital after a delivery of sandwiches from the Sun City Vistoso Community Foundation. The nonprofit accepts donations from area residents to provide aid for programs benefiting youth and seniors, and wanted to support local healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19.
In the early morning hours of Thursday, April 9, the staff at the Reid Park Zoo performing rounds discovered three adult meerkats huddled around squirming legs—the excited movement of five newborn pups. The meerkats are the first-ever of the species born at the zoo and came only three days after the zoo announced the birth of a 295-pound African elephant calf.
Despite the closure of schools, young students across Tucson received a dozen free books to keep them reading through the summer thanks to the United way of Tucson and Southern Arizona's My Summer Library program, which delivered books to schools thanks to Scholastic. Books were handed out at more than a dozen schools.
