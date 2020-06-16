The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum began a phased reopening today, June 16, with new safety precautions based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The natural history museum, located at 2021 N. Kinney Road, is also a zoo, botanical garden, and aquarium. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, they frequently hosted art gallery events and educational programs for children and adults of all ages.
Guests who plan a visit to the museum will still have access to most exhibits. Some indoor amenities will be closed, such as the Packrat Playhouse, while others will be modified to ensure health safety. Food and beverages will still be available onsite.
The staff has established limited daily attendance at the museum to ensure physical distancing between groups. All guests must reserve tickets in advance, which will give each party a reservation with timed entry to ensure there are not too many people inside at one time.
Face masks are encouraged for all guests and are required by all staff members. The museum will have increased sanitary practices in high-touch areas. Some areas of the museum will have one-way traffic, and signs will be posted to encourage guests to keep ample physical distance.
To minimize contact, guests are encouraged to download a map of the museum online before they visit. Guests should also bring their own reusable water bottles because traditional water fountains will not be available.
The Desert Museum will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To reserve tickets and find out more information about the museum’s new guidelines, visit www.desertmuseum.org.
