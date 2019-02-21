A man with a handgun reportedly tried to steal a woman’s purse outside of the Fry’s Food Store at North La Cañada Drive and West Lambert Lane the morning of Thursday, Feb. 21, the Oro Valley Police Department announced via press release.
At approximately 11:45 a.m. OVPD responded to the Fry’s in reference to an attempted armed robbery. According to the police the victim reported a man tried to take her purse in the parking lot and was armed with a handgun. The suspect did not get away with the purse and fled southeast from the Fry’s.
The man is described as white, early to mid-twenties, 5 foot 9 inches with a slender build and was originally wearing a black puffy jacket, navy beanie, jeans and Van style shoes. The suspect’s jacket and beanie were found a short distance away in a tunnel.
K-9’s and air support were deployed but the suspect was not located. No video or photos are available. If you have any information on this incident, please contact OVPD at 229-4900 or 88-Crime. Case number V19021117.
