The Bayer Fund awarded two $10,000 grants to the Marana Unified School District supporting the Food & Nutrition, STEM Education and Community Development programs.
Over the next three years, the STEMAZing Teacher Leader Program will facilitate professional development workshops, build professional learning networks, and work to improve STEM teaching and learning in all Marana district schools, across grade levels and buildings in order to effectively prepare students for success on the new Arizona Science Standards Assessment, according to the fund.
“With the adoption of new Arizona Science Standards and a three-year implementation timeline from the Arizona Department of Education, we are creating opportunities to increase the capacity of our most precious resources, our teachers,” said MUSD Assistant Superintendent Kristin Reidy, in a prepared statement.
