“My name is Fido and I am a 4-year-old boy. I am a sweet boy who would prefer to be your only cat to get all of your love and attention. In the past I have done well with calm, cat savvy dogs and gentle kids.” Fido (875896) Fall in love with Fido at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. You can also give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 for more information.
