Gov. Doug Ducey released the following statement in response to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s announcement that the administration will deploy National Guard to enhance border security efforts:
“Arizona welcomes the deployment of National Guard to the border. Washington has ignored this issue for too long and help is needed. For Arizona, it’s all about public safety. I’ve been in touch with Secretary Nielsen multiple times this week, and we will cooperate fully with the administration on this effort. Since 2015, Arizona’s Border Strike Force has demonstrated the success that can come when state, local and federal law enforcement partner to protect our border. Anything we can do to further bolster these efforts is good news for Arizona and for our national security. I look forward to working closely with federal officials on this important issue.”
On Monday. April 9, Ducey announced that 225 members of the Guard will deploy to support border security measures.
According to a release from the governor’s office, “Guardsmen will be sent to the border to provide mission-enhancing capabilities that will help U.S. Customs and Border Protection increase operational control of the region. The Guard will provide air support, reconnaissance support, operational support, construction of border infrastructure and logistical support.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said in a release that he welcomes additional support “to better secure our border.”
