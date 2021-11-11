The Town of Oro Valley Public Works Department has released the schedule for the final phase of fall pavement preservation work that will take place Nov. 15 to Dec. 3.
Roads that receive treatment are prioritized based on when they were treated or constructed last, city officials said in a news release. Pavement preservation extends the pavement life and is far less expensive than replacing the asphalt.
Roads cannot be used for 24 hours after they are finished. Residents will receive a door notice with information two days before work begins. The town asks that residents plan ahead, observe posted traffic signs and yield to construction workers.
For more information or questions about the project, please call Civil Engineering Technician Walter Jackson at 520-940-1879.
