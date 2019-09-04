There are few, if any, special projects we undertake throughout the year at Tucson Local Media with a greater personal connection to me and my family than the upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness edition.
Breast cancer has been a a part of my family life since I was born—my maternal grandmother battled with that (and other) diagnosis for more than two decades—leaving a strong impression on our entire family. And while my grandmother ultimately succumbed to her own battle with cancer earlier this year, there are warriors still fighting their own battles.
Luckily, there are countless support groups, social gatherings, fundraisers and other community functions dedicated to recognizing and providing assistance to those living with a cancer diagnosis.
Here at Tucson Local Media, we’re looking to shine a light on those organizations and individuals throughout the Greater Tucson Metro Area dedicated to helping in the fight against breast cancer, or who provide a service to those going through treatment.
In years past, we’ve written about “Beat Cancer Boot Camp,” The American Cancer Society, Chicks n Chaps donating wigs, head coverings and breast prosthetics, a local photographer taking free pictures of women in treatment to remind them they’re beautiful and plenty more.
While I’m sure the creative minds in the editorial department are up to the task of finding a new slate of stories for this year’s special section, I would love to hear from the local community, cancer survivors and their families.
What local groups, initiatives and organizations have made a difference in your life? Who do you think the community needs to know about? What resource out there do you think more people should know about? Is there a survivor whose life we should profile?
Submissions and story ideas should be emailed to me at logan@tucsonlocalmedia.com. Also feel free to call our office at 797-4384 and ask to leave a voicemail on my phone. This year’s Breast Cancer Awareness edition hits the streets Wednesday, Oct. 2—so help us get the ball rolling early!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.