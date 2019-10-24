Raise funds for breast cancer awareness—and get in a good workout—at Jabz boxing this Saturday, Oct. 26. The fitness facility partnered with The Keep A Breast Foundation to host charity classes through its “Fit 4 Prevention” campaign, and will offer a “full-body circuit workout that utilizes boxing inspired exercises designed specifically for women.”
“October is an important month for women’s health; breast cancer prevention and awareness is vital for women to live happy and healthy lives today,” said Kimberlee White, CEO of Jabz Boxing, in a release. “The Keep A Breast Foundation is a great resource for women. We’re so glad to join in on the Fit 4 Prevention campaign to host charity classes and fundraise for such a great cause that’s close to our heart.”
The Keep A Breast Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to empower young people around the world with breast health education and support. The Fit 4 Prevention is The Keep A Breast Foundation’s campaign to bring awareness of breast cancer prevention through fitness and wellness.
“It’s amazing that Jabz Boxing’s focus is on empowering women. It only seemed fitting to partner with an organization that prioritizes women’s health like this brand,” said Shaney Jo Darden, founder of The Keep A Breast Foundation, in a release. “We want to bring as much awareness to this disease as possible, and we can only do this with the help of our communities and partners like Jabz.”
Jabz is located in Tucson at 3400 E. Speedway Blvd., Ste. 116-118, and breast cancer awareness classes begin at 7 a.m. For more information, click here or call (480) 719-0475.
