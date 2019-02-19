The Oro Valley Police Department recently released the name of the woman found dead in her home the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 12.
The deceased has been identified as Laurie Draegeth, age 40, an Oro Valley resident who lived in the home on East Brearley Drive. Draegeth was pronounced deceased on scene.
This investigation is ongoing. According to the Oro Valley Police Department: “The integrity of the case is paramount and therefore no specific details about the case will be released at this time. This is not a random act and there is no threat to anyone who lives in the area or the general public. The school aged children who lived at the home are safe and there are still no arrests."
Update:
According to a press release issued by the Oro Valley Police Department the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 13, officers arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a deceased adult female inside the home. There were two young children home at the time.
OVPD detectives were requested at the scene, and the death is being investigated as suspicious. No arrests have been made.
Because the investigation is ongoing, OVPD has not released the victim's name. The department said via release that there is no public risk.
Original Story
The Oro Valley Police Department is currently investigating a “complex” death in the 200 block of East Brearley Drive. OVPD responded to the home the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 12 and the residence remains cordoned off with police tape.
According to OVPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, there are “some complex facets” to the investigation.
“We’re still trying to piece together exactly what happened,” Trevizo said.
While she was unable to disclose specifics as to the residents of the home, Trevizo confirmed that a “family” lived at the residence. She also said that social media posts reporting a child was killed are “completely inaccurate.”
The investigation is ongoing, and Trevizo said the department will soon issue a news release.
