Celebrate Marana’s agricultural roots—and enjoy a carnival ride or two—this Saturday at the Marana Fall Festival.
Held at Marana Heritage Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, from 4 to 9 p.m., the annual festival is one of the town’s “Signature Events.”
According to Town of Marana Special Events Coordinator Monique Hagberg, the Fall Festival focuses on the town’s agricultural history while bringing the community together similar to a county fair.
“We like to dive deep into the community, and what agricultural roots are represented in the town,” Hagberg said. “We have Founders Day, which is a lot more about the community, but this is more about the physical growth of the town. We have a sunflower maze and rodeo activities, because that’s at the heart of where Marana’s from.”
In addition to the new sunflower maze, the festival includes mutton busting, pet adoptions, pumpkin race car competitions and fundraisers for local school groups.
“Everything that we do is trying to bring the community closer and closer,” Hagberg said.
Live music kicks off at 6 p.m. when the Marana Community Music Theatre take the stage, followed by country music groups.
Marana has also announced a list of more than two dozen food vendors attending the festival, including pizza, barbecue, baked goods, frozen treats and plenty more.
Entry to carnival rides cost one ticket, which are available for $1 each at the event. Free parking is available on site, as well as at Gladden Farms Elementary School (11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive).
For more information about the Marana Fall Festival, click here.
