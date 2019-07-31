1. Celebrate summer with a toast to cocktail creativity for a charitable cause at the 14th Annual World Margarita Championship as chefs and restaurants go head-to-head vying for the title of “Best Margarita” presented by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance featuring food samplings, libations, live music and a raffle. Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort, 245 E. Ina Road; $60; saaca.org.
2. Don your dancin’ shoes for KXCI’s 8th Annual House Rockin’ Blues Review featuring headliners Junior Watson, Billy Watson and Taryn Donath backed by the all-star rhythm section of Troy Sandow and Marty Dodson with Tucson’s own Bryan Dean Trio opening the show. Details: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; El Casino Ballroom, 437 E. 26th St.; $25, $20 in advance; 623-1000 or kxci.org.
3. Enter the magical gardens of Tohono Chul for an enchanted evening full of wizardly wonder at Wizards Unite! featuring a live concert by Harry and the Potters, wizards chess, a menagerie with local wildlife rehabilitators, games, tea leaf readings and more. Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; Tohono Chul Park, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte; $3, $10 for 2 adults and up to 4 children; 742-6455.
4. Help raise funds at The World’s Largest Golf Outing to benefit the Fisher House Foundation, best known for providing temporary residence for military and veterans’ families while a loved one receives treatment. Details: 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5; The Quarry Pines Golf Club, 8480 N. Continental Links Drive; $69; worldslargestgolfouting.com/register.
5. Go on guided and self-guided tours and field trips at Southwest Wings Annual Birding and Nature Festival while you learn about the diversity of birds, mammals, reptiles, and insects in their sky islands environment. Details: various times Wednesday-Saturday, July 31-Aug. 3; Sierra Vista; $45-$250; swings.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.