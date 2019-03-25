Law enforcement officers from several agencies throughout Southern Arizona are still searching for Sara Galloway, 38, who was reported missing from her Picture Rocks home last Thursday, March 21.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Deputy James T. Allerton, the search has included representatives from PCSD, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Southern Arizona Mounted Search & Rescue, The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Corrections. Units ranging from foot patrols to helicopters and planes have been utilized in the search, Allerton said.
The search has included more than 500 properties in the Picture Rocks and surrounding area, and continues on with checks at local hospitals and other locations of interest.
"This has been a large search, and a high priority for us—and for the community," Allerton said.
According to a press release issued by PCSD, Galloway was last seen wearing a red shirt with a gray sweater and dark pants. She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Galloway’s location has been asked to immediately call 911.
Updates to this story will be made when available.
