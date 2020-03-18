Tucson, AZ (85741)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.