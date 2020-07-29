Late-July monsoon weather offers our community a much-needed break from triple-digit temperatures. It also usually signals the last few weeks of summer vacation and the impending start of a new school year. While 2020 is far from a typical year, Pima County residents continue to persevere in the face of the worst pandemic this world has seen in more than a century. The spread of the virus appears to be in decline in Arizona as more people mask up and take the potential of transmission more seriously. But that downward trend could turn around in no time as flu season arrives this fall, especially if we start to let our guard down.
In this issue, reporter Kathleen Kunz gives us an update on Gov. Doug Ducey’s plans for students returning to schools on Aug.17. She also looks at the details of allegations of abuse against a candidate currently running for Pima County Sheriff.
Associate Editor Jeff Gardner talks with a University of Arizona professor about the emergence of a new H1N1 virus strain that is affecting workers in the pork industry in China. He also brings us the latest on UA expanding its free COVID-19 antibody testing program for essential workers.
Intern Sam Burdette gives us the scoop on Marana Unified School District’s new transportation facility named in honor of governing board member Dan Post after nearly four decades of service on the board.
We also take a look at an accidental shooting at Canyon Del Oro High School that left a contractor dead on Monday morning and have a guest commentary from the ever-opinionated Tom Danehy, who says the Arizona Interscholastic Association should push back the start of high school sports fall season until it’s safe for kids to play ball again.
Finally, remember that Tuesday, Aug. 4, is the primary election in Arizona. If you haven’t returned your mail-in ballot by Thursday, July 30, you should take it to any polling place. We’ll bring you results on Election Night, so visit tucsonlocalmedia.com for the latest details. As always, we appreciate your continued support of our publications.
Thanks for reading.
