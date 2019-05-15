On April 30 a First Responder’s Appreciation Breakfast was held at the El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort for members of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Golder Ranch Fire District. The breakfast was hosted by the Santa Catalina Knights of Columbus 4th (Patriotic) Degree.
Hal Dieterle, Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree Assembly presenting plaques of appreciation to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Golder Ranch Fire District, recognizing both organizations for their outstanding support, coordinated efforts and community service to the citizens of Pima and Pinal Counties.
Representing the Sheriff’s Department were Support Bureau Chief John Stuckey and four deputies, Fire Chief Randy Karrer, two captains and one firefighter.
