Need a vaccine and microchip for your pet? Head down to the Donna Liggins Center this Saturday for a free clinic from Pima Animal Care Center.
The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and continues until 300 pets have been served. The service is a partnership between PACC and the City of Tucson, Ward 3.
“The community wants these types of events,” said director of animal services Kristen Hassen-Auerbach, in a release. “We’ve seen huge turnouts at every vaccine and microchip clinic we have put together. Pet owners will often line up hours before they start.”
According to PACC, animals can receive free rabies vaccines, DHPP/FRCP vaccines, microchips, flea/tick medicine and de-wormer. A licensed veterinarian will administer the vaccines.
There is no set limit on the number of pets a single family can bring. Dogs should be on leashes and cats need to be in carriers marked with the owner's name, cat name, and owner phone number.
“I’m excited to partner with PACC and the staff at the Donna Liggins Center to bring this free clinic to Ward 3,” said council member Paul Durham, in a statement. “For the health of your pet and our community, I hope you’ll stop by and take advantage of the services PACC has put together.”
The Donna Liggins Center is located at 2160 N. Sixth St. in Tucson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.