Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bolg links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona surpassed 18K as of Thursday, May 28, with an additional 702 new cases reported yesterday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 2,234 of the state's 18,465 confirmed cases.
After more than two months closed, Casino Del Sol, Casino of the Sun and Estrella at Casino Del Sol will reopen to the public June 3 at 8 a.m., the Pascua Yaqui Tribe announced this week.
For the first time in more than two months, the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Department will welcome guests back to the community and aquatic centers once the facilities reopen Monday, June 1—though be prepared to wear a mask when you arrive.
