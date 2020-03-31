There are now two candidates running for the Pima County Supervisors District 5 seat left vacant after Supervisor Richard Elias died this past Saturday.
Consuelo Hernandez filed a Statement of Interest as well as a Statement of Organization with the Pima County Elections Department on Monday, according to Mary Martinson, elections unit supervisor for Pima County Elections Department.
Hernandez is currently running for Pima County Recorder after long-time county recorder F. Ann Rodriguez announced she will not seek reelection for an eighth term. It is unclear whether or not Hernandez intends to run for both offices. Should she win both campaigns, she would have to choose which office she planned to serve.
Adelita Grijalva also filed a statement of interest for the District 5 seat yesterday. However, she has yet to file a statement of organization at this time. Grijalva's decision to run is supported by Elias' surviving wife and daughter, Emily, and Luz, according to Grijalva's Facebook post announcement.
Grijalva's father, Congressman Raul Grijalva served as a Pima County Supervisor for District 5 from 1989 to 2002, when he resigned his position to run for Arizona's 7th congressional district. Elias was appointed to her father's vacant seat.
